William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 320,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,996,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

