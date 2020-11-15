William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,043 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $12,426,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 413.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 195,294 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $7,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,083.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 118,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 108,391 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of SPB opened at $65.57 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

