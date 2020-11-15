William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,714 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

