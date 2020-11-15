William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Carter’s worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $880,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 19.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.