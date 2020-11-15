William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $20,916,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.