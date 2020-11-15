William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 182,603 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,603 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AON by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,593,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AON by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

