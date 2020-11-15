William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 8,232 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Life Storage worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

