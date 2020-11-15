Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 17,241,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,435,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 480,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

