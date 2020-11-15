X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Trading 1.7% Higher

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.05. 74,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 50,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

