XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading 5.1% Higher

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.87. 4,846,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,285,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

