Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.00). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Barclays raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,567. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

