Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

ONCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

ONCS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 2,398,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.21% of OncoSec Medical worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

