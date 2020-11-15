Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $183.07 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 380.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

