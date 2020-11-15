Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

NYSE:HAE opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.