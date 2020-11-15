Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

HTGM stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

