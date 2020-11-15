Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Flavors’ third-quarter 2020 earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The bottom-line figure declined year over year, while the top line remained flat. The company has witnessed a slowdown in demand in Fine Fragrance and Food Service categories due to the travel and shelter-in-place restrictions and the closure of retail outlets. Therefore, the Fine Fragrance and Food Service categories will be affected by market pressure this year. Moreover, the company expects to incur additional manufacturing costs in a bid to support surging demand as well as higher raw material costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, International Flavors is witnessing disruptions in the supply of raw materials and transport logistics in certain markets. These headwinds will weigh on the company’s performance.”

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.43.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.