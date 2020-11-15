Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,474 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $127.76 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

