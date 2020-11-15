Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $243.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.