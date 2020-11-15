Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.