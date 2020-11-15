Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.94.

TDG stock opened at $566.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,608 shares of company stock valued at $69,403,507 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

