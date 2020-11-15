Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferrari by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,417 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $206.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

