Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.20% of Tapestry worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $16,866,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

