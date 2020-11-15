Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 225,590 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

