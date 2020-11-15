Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,774 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

