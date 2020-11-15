Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.82 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,178,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 140,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

