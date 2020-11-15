Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,552 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 52.6% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 7.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 405.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

