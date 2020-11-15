Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 31,228 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

