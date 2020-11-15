Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 61,142 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

