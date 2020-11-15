Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.