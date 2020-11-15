Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

