Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,891 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Garmin by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Garmin by 2,570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.