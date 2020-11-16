$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EBC opened at $13.62 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

