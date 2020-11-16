$1.07 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. ServiceNow reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $508.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.48 and its 200-day moving average is $436.96. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $537.53.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,573 shares of company stock valued at $33,744,452. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 108.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.6% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

