$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 69.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.