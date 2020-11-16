19,854 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 633,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 176,622 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 317,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Popular stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

