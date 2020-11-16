20,987 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $86,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $65,846,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

