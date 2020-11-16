2,566 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,956 shares of company stock worth $12,652,118 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $258.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

