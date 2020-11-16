27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at CIBC

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of 27221 (LGO.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

27221 has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

About 27221 (LGO.V)

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

