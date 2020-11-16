3,562 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 158.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 680,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 778.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 490,093 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after purchasing an additional 295,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 212.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.95 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $113.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.