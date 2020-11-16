555 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $396.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

