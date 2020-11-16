Aareal Bank’s (AAALF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

