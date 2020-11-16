AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

