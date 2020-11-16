Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the October 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Several research firms have commented on AXAS. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

