AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

