Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.95 million and $127,457.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and OKEx. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,278.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.02781185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.01530194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00415191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00725876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00391969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004737 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.