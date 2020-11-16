adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €261.38 ($307.50).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Friday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €276.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €250.31.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

