Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $90.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

