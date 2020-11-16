Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

ADV opened at $10.24 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

