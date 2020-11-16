Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) stock opened at C$28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.54. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.07.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.