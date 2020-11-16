Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,228 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.